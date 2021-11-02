FIFA 22 Update Makes 25 Changes and Improvements to the Game

A new FIFA 22 update is live on PC, and right now while there’s no word when it release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, what we do have is the patch notes, which reveal and detail the 25 different changes and improvements EA has made to the game with the update. The game’s third post-launch update, the new patch is nothing major, so it shouldn’t come with a big file size. In other words, it should be a pretty painless download, especially on PC.

As for what the update does, it makes seven improvements and changes to gamaplay, six tweaks to career mode, nine to VOLTA, and then three “general” adjustments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of EA:

Gameplay

In a rare situation, the ball could be moved during a free kick without play resuming for both sides. In some situations, the referee did not call for a foul after the goalkeeper made illegal contact with the ball carrier. Addressed some stability issues that could occur during the 2nd half. Sometimes, goalkeepers were jumping too far forward when attempting to make a diving save. These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to make saves. In some instances, the referee incorrectly cancelled their advantage call, resulting in an unintended set piece. When playing as a locked player, the opposition’s defensive line could have continued following the locked player deep into their own half, even when it was not beneficial to do so. Own goals could have sometimes registered as a Shot On Target for the scoring side.

Career Mode

Added a Change Team Sheet shortcut on the Training Hub, enabling the manager to quickly cycle between Team Sheets for Training Drills. When getting transferred to a new club in Player Career, Pros with an OVR of 86 and higher will immediately be a part of the starting XI. Career Mode progression could have been lost between play sessions depending on how the mode was exited. When exiting Career Mode, the save pop up has been updated to have Save and Quit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot. In Player Career, the Avoid Conceding objective UI did not display correctly. In Player Career, the player controlled Pro could become a member of the starting XI unintentionally quickly.



VOLTA

Added 2 new party games to VOLTA ARCADE. Added a shortcut for deallocating all Skill Points used in the Skill Tree. Added an audio cue that plays when there’s a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games. When playing VOLTA BATTLES through Activities, the opposing Squad OVR could display an incorrect number. The Signature Ability button callout did not always display during matches when the Signature Ability was ready to be activated. When selecting an AI controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu found in the Store and browsing the available items, the player’s Avatar could be displayed instead. The ball could have sometimes traveled through the Musical Nets VOLTA ARCADE party game. During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now display as red when the player controlled Avatar crosses it. Addressed a stability issue that could occur when playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL Survival match.





General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some badges, commentary lines, kits, banners, flags, broadcast packages, stadia, pre-match scenes, and tifos. Updated 31 starheads and 1 new starhead. Addressed various instances of typos and incorrect UI/text formatting.

FIFA 22 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.