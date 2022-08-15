FIFA 23 Reveals New Crossover With Marvel

Electronic Arts has revealed that its upcoming soccer sim FIFA 23 will be crossing over with an unusual partner this year: Marvel Entertainment. Yes, the iconic comic book brand will be collaborating with FIFA this year to coincide with the game's FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. And while Marvel superheroes themselves won't be landing in FIFA 23, the game will instead bring back some of the biggest soccer players in the world as "Heroes" that players can then use.

Detailed by EA today, the publisher announced this new promotion with Marvel and how it will work. Essentially, this crossover will look to bring back former soccer players as Hero characters that can then be used within FIFA 23's FIFA Ultimate Team mode.

"Recognising their memorable careers for club and country, each FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, with base versions of FUT Heroes being available at launch of FIFA 23," EA explained of this new addition to the game. "The collaboration will include other vanity items related to the fan favorite heroes being immortalized as Marvel inspired Heroes, including tifos, kits, balls, and more. Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel written bios, with limited physical quantities to be made available at a later date."

You can get a look at one of these FIFA 23 Heroe players in the tweet below:

In short, this is definitely an unexpected clash between Marvel and FIFA, but it's one that fans will surely find fun. Not only is it great to see former players like Landon Donovan, Park Ji-Sung, and Claudio Marchisio back in FIFA 23, but to have them be presented as these Heroes is a cool touch, especially to coincide with the World Cup.

As a whole, FIFA 23 is set to launch next month on September 30th and will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Per usual, those who purchase the game's Ultimate Edition will be able to gain access early on September 27th.

What do you think about this new collab between FIFA 23 and Marvel? Does this make you any more excited for the game's upcoming launch? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.