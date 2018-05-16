Fight Night Champion Punches Its Way To Xbox One Backward Compatibility

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since we’ve gotten a new Fight Night game. EA knew how to create a wonderful boxing series with this franchise and it’s a shame that it hasn’t had a chance to return to it yet. But there is something available to soften the blow.
Microsoft has announced that the latest addition to its Xbox One backward compatibility program is Fight Night Champion. That means boxing fans can now add this 2011 classic to their game collection or pop in their disc if they own a physical copy.
The game features a number of boxing superstars from the heyday of the early 2010’s. But its main focus is a new Champion Mode which focuses on Andre Bishop. He’s an up-and-comer who’s looking to make his way up the championship boxing ranks. However he finds major opposition in a promoter that wants nothing more than to shut him down. Bishop essentially has to overcome all odds to fulfill his dreams.
Fight Night Champion features solid controls throughout as you can deliver a number of punches to your opponent while also using defensive maneuvers to avoid taking too much damage. It’s also good fun in two player mode as you can take on a buddy and see how well you last in the ring.
It’s interesting that the game has made a comeback in this form as it leaves us wondering. What would happen if EA Sports managed to bring Fight Night back? We know the company did just release EA Sports UFC 3 but it wouldn’t hurt to introduce some boxing on the side — especially since Fight Night still has its share of fans around the world.
The game can be found used at most GameStop locations (it’s currently going for $24.99), and you can also purchase it online digitally for $19.99. That may seem like a steep price for a boxing game, but it delivers a knockout experience that no fan of the sport should be without.
Here’s a full rundown of the features:
- Full Spectrum Punch Control – Control your boxer’s punches with precision and accuracy like never before with a new synergy of gameplay controls. From overhand punches to strategic counter jabs and one-punch knockouts, overwhelm your opponents with your refined skill set.
- Physics-Based Gameplay – Move around the ring and time your attacks with precision. Building off the best-in-class gameplay engine featured in Fight Night Round 4, you now have an even wider range of abilities when it comes to counterattacks, setting up combos, and attacking your opponent.
- Legacy Mode – Create your alter ego and put him in the ring against past champions. Work your way up the ranks through training and scheduled bouts, and establish your name as the fighter to beat. Take your boxer online and see how you size up against the best in the world competing for local or worldwide belts in the all-new Fight Night Nation.
- Authentic Content – Fight Night Champion showcases the truest graphical representation of the sport, lifestyle, and culture of boxing with authentic and dynamic blood, realistic body damage and deformation, and mature content throughout. Experience the violence and brutality that is true to the trade.