Fight Night Champion Punches Its Way To Xbox One Backward Compatibility

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since we’ve gotten a new Fight Night game. EA knew how to create a wonderful boxing series with this franchise and it’s a shame that it hasn’t had a chance to return to it yet. But there is something available to soften the blow.



Microsoft has announced that the latest addition to its Xbox One backward compatibility program is Fight Night Champion. That means boxing fans can now add this 2011 classic to their game collection or pop in their disc if they own a physical copy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game features a number of boxing superstars from the heyday of the early 2010’s. But its main focus is a new Champion Mode which focuses on Andre Bishop. He’s an up-and-comer who’s looking to make his way up the championship boxing ranks. However he finds major opposition in a promoter that wants nothing more than to shut him down. Bishop essentially has to overcome all odds to fulfill his dreams.

Fight Night Champion features solid controls throughout as you can deliver a number of punches to your opponent while also using defensive maneuvers to avoid taking too much damage. It’s also good fun in two player mode as you can take on a buddy and see how well you last in the ring.

It’s interesting that the game has made a comeback in this form as it leaves us wondering. What would happen if EA Sports managed to bring Fight Night back? We know the company did just release EA Sports UFC 3 but it wouldn’t hurt to introduce some boxing on the side — especially since Fight Night still has its share of fans around the world.

The game can be found used at most GameStop locations (it’s currently going for $24.99), and you can also purchase it online digitally for $19.99. That may seem like a steep price for a boxing game, but it delivers a knockout experience that no fan of the sport should be without.

Here’s a full rundown of the features: