Final Fantasy 14 Developers are Punishing Players That Use Mods

The terms of service for Final Fantasy XIV state that the use of unsupported mods is prohibited, and it seems the game's developers are starting to enforce this on a stricter level. Streamers Hiroro and Bagel Goose can attest to that fact, as both were punished by Square Enix over the last few days for using mods that alter information displayed on the game's HUD. Hiroro's character was teleported to Mordion Gaol on May 9th, which is an area where developers can discuss disciplinary actions with players that violate terms of service. The same happened on May 10th to Bagel Goose.

As Kotaku points out, Square Enix has often left players alone that use these types of mods, but it seems that might no longer be the case following these two public examples. In a blog post shared the same as Hiroro's ban, Final Fantasy XIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida reiterated that the use of all third-party tools is prohibited in the game, as it would be too difficult for Square Enix to assess every single mod online. Yoshida's post specifically references mods to the UI that allow for more information to be displayed on the HUD as one such example. Official improvements to the HUD are currently in the works, "though it will take some time."

Yoshida goes on to state that "it is impossible for us to check what programs are installed on every player's PC. This is why we cannot identify and reprimand offenders 100% of the time." However, the company will investigate claims that players are violating these rules, and the public nature of these two streamers likely played a role in them being punished.

For now, Final Fantasy XIV players should look at these punishments as evidence that Square Enix plans to enforce its terms of service, frustrating as that might be. Hopefully, the company will offer an official improvement to the HUD soon, so players don't have to rely on third-party software!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been Final Fantasy XIV? Are you disappointed with the way Square Enix is responding to in-game mods?