Final Fantasy 14 Update Fixes Troublesome Problem

Final Fantasy XIV players have been waiting a long time for a fix to the game's housing lottery issues, and it seems that the problem has finally been resolved. Players have been frustrated with the housing lottery issue since last month, but producer Naoki Yoshida asked for patience as Square Enix worked towards a resolution. Lottery winners should now be able to finalize their purchases, while the next lottery cycle is set to begin next week. According to the game's official Twitter account, there is a display error that was showcasing the wrong deadline for finalizing purchases from this lottery cycle, however, specific details have been laid out on the game's website.

"If you have a winning lottery number, please be sure to finalize your land purchase by Thursday, 26 May at 14:59 (GMT) / 15:59 (BST) / Friday, 27 May 00:59 (AEST). The next lottery cycle will begin promptly on Thursday, 26 May at 15:00 (GMT) / 16:00 (BST) / Friday, 27 May at 01:00 (AEST), at which point you will lose the ability to claim land you won during this lottery. We will announce this deadline again as it grows closer, so please do not forget to claim your land," Yoshida's most recent blog post reads.

Hopefully, the next lottery cycle will go a lot smoother than the previous one! Final Fantasy XIV players have been unhappy with how this all shook out, and the housing lottery fix took much longer than Square Enix had hoped for. Technical issues are unavoidable in online games, and fans should keep in mind that developers are constantly working behind the scenes to make sure that things run as smoothly as possible. For the lottery winners, this update should be quite welcome, and everyone will just have to wait until next week to see if they end up with better luck!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

