I’m Not a Fan of the Online Store’s Current Trend in Final Fantasy 14

Not long ago, the Belt-leather attire appeared on Final Fantasy 14’s store, letting players purchase it for real money. I shared my criticism about the way that particular set was divided into three separate items on the store that ends up costing $42 if you purchase the entire set, which feels excessive when you look at the outfit and how the pieces are divided. If you want to spend money on cosmetic items, that’s completely your choice. I’m willing to admit that I make purchases from the online store for cosmetic outfits. However, that doesn’t mean that I’m not concerned about the current trend in the two most recent additions to the store.

Although we don’t know the specific numbers, we know that Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is losing subscribers, which means that Square Enix isn’t getting as much income as it’s used to getting from the game that’s known as its cash cow. With that in mind, the two most recent items added to the online store feel more like cash grabs. Of course, they’re far from the first items on the store to be called cash grabs by players. Right now, I see it as the start of a possible trend, and I fear that it’ll continue as interest in the game itself is dwindling for many players. I know that these items aren’t required, and you don’t need to spend extra money for these cosmetic items, but sometimes you want to look fancy in a way only the store allows.

Alisaie’s Shadowbringers Outfit Is in the Online Store

There are a lot of Scion outfits you can find available to purchase with real money, but a fair number of them can be recreated in-game with items that you can find without spending any extra money. Alisaie’s outfit from Shadowbringers is the latest addition, and it’ll cost you $12 to get. Compared to the items that look the same that you can find in-game, the Crystarium Rebel’s Attire, as it’s called, can be dyed and used as a glamour on for any job. I understand picking it up for that purpose, but it’s also not as unique as outfits in the shop, like G’raha’s or Zero’s, which you’ll have a much harder time trying to recreate in-game without buying them. G’raha’s and Zero’s outfits are also $12, which makes the price point feel a bit too high for Alisaie’s outfit when it’s not as unique as those.

Will the items on the online store continue selling? I’m sure they will. My concern is that the prices are going to keep increasing, even if you don’t get as much for your money. I know that there’s demand for Sphene’s outfit to be brought to the store, but at this rate, I’m concerned about how might it’ll end up costing if it’s added. I don’t want to call it greedy yet, but if the current trend and pricing habits continue, I don’t know how else you could describe it.