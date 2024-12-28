Final Fantasy 14 Honors a Fan-Favorite Character with New Optional Items

Final Fantasy 14 has an online store called the Mog Station where you can purchase cosmetic items to use as glamour plates, unique mounts, minions, and even skips for expansion packs which allow you to move onto a specific expansion without going through the main scenario quests that lead up to it. The outfits that are available on the Mog Station are often fun to have if you’re a fan of specific NPCs in the game, or if you play other Final Fantasy games, since character outfits from other titles are available as well. It’s easy to see how this shop in combination with the subscription price helped make FF14 the most profitable in the series.

G’raha Tia hasn’t been a Scion for as long as most of the other members of the group, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t a beloved NPC among the players. Since he sealed himself in the Crystal Tower during A Realm Reborn, we don’t see much of him. We only spend the Crystal Tower questline with G’raha, but that was enough for players to grow fond of him. That’s why, when he appeared again in Shadowbringers as the Crystal Exarch, joining the Scions at the end of the expansions, it was exciting to know that he’d be part of our next adventure. Now, you can match G’raha by purchasing his outfit on the Mog Station, regardless of your character’s gender or race.

You can already find several outfits that iconic FF14 characters have worn available on the Mog Station. These include multiple versions of outfits that have changed across expansions, since most Scions have undergone a costume update at some point in the game’s lifetime. So, you’ll find all of Y’shtola’s outfits, Thancred’s outfits, Lyse’s outfits, Alisaie’s outfits, and Alphinaud’s outfits. Therefore, it was only a matter of time until another Scion’s outfit made an appearance as an optional item in the Mog Station, and adding G’raha Tia’s outfit, a fan-favorite character, just makes sense.

The size of the franchise opens up endless potential for outfits from other titles, and even from within the world of Hydaelyn. Having Jill’s outfit from FF16 added as an optional item would be a great next step, or outfits from FF9 characters to honor the remake, if the rumors about it are true. No matter what might be next for the Mog Station, it’s nice that G’raha Tia finally gets to join the other Scions by having his outfit available for anybody to wear.