Final Fantasy 14 No Longer Supported on Steam Deck

This week, Square Enix released a new hotfix for Final Fantasy XIV, but it’s not a welcome one for Steam Deck users, as the game is no longer playable on the handheld system. As part of the update, Final Fantasy XIV owners on Steam must have their Steam and Square Enix accounts linked, forcing players to use Steam’s launcher. According to posters on ResetEra,players that purchased a non-Steam version of Final Fantasy XIV seem to be able to play the game on Steam Deck. Unfortunately, everyone else is currently out of luck!

Obviously, this situation is frustrating for Steam Deck owners. The handheld seems like it could be a great option for PC users, but it does not support all Steam games. In fact, the Steam page for Final Fantasy XIV officially lists the game as “unsupported” for Steam Deck. It’s possible that could change in the future, particularly since Gabe Newell has shared his love for Final Fantasy XIV many times in the past. Perhaps the Valve president will work with Square Enix to get the issue resolved!

Final Fantasy XIV released in 2013, and has established a passionate fanbase over the last 9 years. However, the last year in particular has seen an explosion in interest, as streamers like Asmongold have helped draw attention to the MMO. At one point, interest in the game got so great that it caused server troubles, forcing Square Enix to temporarily halt new sales. The publisher has plans to continue supporting Final Fantasy XIV for the next decade, with improvements in the works for the game’s textures, lighting, and much more. Hopefully, Steam Deck users will be able to enjoy those improvements for themselves, but until then, they’ll just have to settle for playing on PC!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: PCGamesN]