Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.1 Release Date Revealed

Final Fantasy XIV developer Square Enix has finally announced that the highly anticipated Patch 6.1, the first patch after the conclusion of the story from the fourth expansion Endwalker, is officially set to release on April 12th. While it is, in fact, April 1st, this is not an April Fools’ joke and the patch will, in fact, be coming in less than two weeks.

As is typical for Final Fantasy XIV updates, a new Letter from the Producer Live — which is still ongoing as of writing — offered more details about the new patch, but for anyone that just wants a general overview of what to expect, a new trailer has been released. You can check that out embedded below:

Broadly speaking, in addition to new Main Scenario Quests continuing the story after Endwalker, Patch 6.1 includes things like a new Trial called The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria, a new residential district in the form of Empyreum, a new dungeon, and a slew of new things like mounts, minions, and emotes. Square Enix has shared more details about what to expect exactly from Patch 6.1 on a special preview site.

As noted above, Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, is set to release on April 12th. The new patch will add new Main Scenario Quests, challenges, systems, and more. More broadly, Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC.

