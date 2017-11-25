Final Fantasy 14 Director Remains Open to Other Platforms, New Content Already Scheduled

Those who want more Final Fantasy XIV content can rest easy knowing that there’s already two years’ worth on content that’s been mapped out.

The MMORPG that’s currently led by director and producer Naoki Yoshida has provided players with plenty of content since it was launched, and it looks like it’s not slowing down just yet. It recently received an expansion called Stormblood that added new quests, characters, items, and other features like the expansions before it, and Yoshida tells Eurogamer that the game’s team already has a two-year plan in place.

“The two year schedule is laid out – we’ve got the blueprint already, but there will be improvisation here and there,” Yoshida told Eurogamer. “Because it’s a live game, if you try and say something about the future it’d be a spoiler – we have to protect that. It’s like a TV drama series – when’s the next season coming? We’ve got that planned internally. And of course the team is already working on the next expansion.”

But for those who don’t have access to the game because of your preferred gaming platform, two years of content means little to you. However, the schedule could mean something if the game were to come to different consoles like the Nintendo Switch or the Xbox One. Yoshida has mentioned before that he’s open to bringing the game to different platforms besides the PC and PlayStation 4, and he reaffirmed that statement recently by saying that he’s still be interested in the idea.

“I’d like to open it up to as many platforms as possible – we want to include as many players as possible,” he continued. “Not just Switch – even Xbox, if it’s interested in this, we’d like to open it up. We’d like to have it on as much hardware as possible. Even though the hardware might be different, they will be playing in the same world – it has to have cross server function. That’s something that’s at the core of FF14, so we’d want to keep that as a policy.”

The servers wouldn’t be split between consoles, so there is the question of how cross-play would work between every console, but perhaps that’ll be a reality during Yoshida’s two-year plan for the game.