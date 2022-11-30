Final Fantasy 16 Update Hints at a Release Date Announcement

Final Fantasy fans are one step closer to a Final Fantasy 16 announcement now thanks to a new update on the game which bodes well for a reveal to happen soon. Over in Brazil, the game has now officially gotten a rating, a milestone which is typically one of the things that happens soon before a release date is announced and, by extension, something that happens not too far off from when a game is released. This update also bolsters rumors that something could be shown off related to the game during The Game Awards which are just around a week away now.

The rating from Brazil doesn't bring with it any new info about the game itself, but that's to be expected – the real news whenever things like this happen is the act itself of the game getting a rating. It still says that the game will be out at some point in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, but no other info was listed.

Games get rated all the time, however, so it's sometimes difficult to predict after a rating when something might be announced, but that's not the case now. The Game Awards is coming up on December 8th, an event which people were probably looking to anyway for a release date announcement and one that does seem like the most likely fit for news related to Final Fantasy 16. Predictions aside, Insider Gaming also recently shared a report about the matter and said that sources had indicated pre-orders would go live on either December 7th or December 8th. That'd mean a release date announcement would be a certainty, and considering what kinds of things are typically shown off during The Game Awards, it's expected that a trailer would accompany the release date reveal, too.

Speculation aside, it was recently confirmed in a Famitsu interview that the game was about 95% complete as of the start of the month. The game's producer Naoki Yoshida also confirmed that Final Fantasy fans would be getting some sort of release date news by the end of the year.

Final Fantasy 16 is expected to launch by Summer 2023 with a precise release date hopefully coming soon.