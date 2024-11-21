Square Enix Producer Wants a Final Fantasy 6 Remake in HD-2D Style

Since 2018, Square Enix has released multiple games using the HD-2D graphic style it created with Unreal Engine 4. That style has become very popular with RPG fans, and has helped games like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy truly stand out. The latest example is Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which was released earlier this month. In a new interview with Inverse, producer Masaaki Hayasaka was asked about which game he’d most like to see remade in that graphic style. While Hayasaka was quick to note that there are no current plans, the remake he’d most want to see is Final Fantasy VI.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not that we have concrete plans for this, but personally I would have to say Final Fantasy VI,” Hayasaka told Inverse. “Octopath Traveler—the first HD-2D title—was developed while referencing FFVI, as it had the highest quality pixel art. I would love to see how the game we referenced would look with the HD-2D art style.”

Final Fantasy vi pixel remaster

Whether or not Square Enix would ever go for a Final Fantasy VI HD-2D Remake remains to be seen. The game is widely considered one of the best in the Final Fantasy franchise, and there has been a lot of talk about a potential remake. Earlier this year, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase told interviewer Julien Chieze that there has been interest at Square Enix in a remake, possibly in the style of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. However, Kitase felt that a Final Fantasy VI remake in that style would take twice as long as the one for Final Fantasy VII.

At this point, it feels like a pretty safe bet that we’ll see a remake of Final Fantasy VI at some point in the next few years. It remains to be seen whether that will take the form of an HD-2D remake, or a AAA game in the style of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It seems like a lot of people at Square Enix are taking some time to think about it, and decide what avenue is the best one to pursue. Whatever the case ends up being, the developers are going to have a tough job, given the popularity of the original game.

RELATED: Final Fantasy 16 Rumor Claims Xbox Release Happening in 2025

Final Fantasy VI first released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994. In the 30 years since, the game has gained legendary status among Final Fantasy fans, and those passionate about the RPG genre in general. The impact the game had on the industry is undeniable, and Final Fantasy VI has gotten a number of re-releases over the last few years. Most recently, the game’s Pixel Remaster was released on modern platforms, along with the first five games in the Final Fantasy series.

Would you like to see a remake of Final Fantasy VI in HD-2D style? Or would you prefer to see a AAA remake? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!