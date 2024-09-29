Final Fantasy 16 Rumor Claims Xbox Release Happening in 2025

It's no secret that Square Enix is looking to bring its games to more platforms. After years of putting the majority of its focus on PlayStation, the publisher is looking to embrace a multiplatform model that would see more games released on Xbox. A few days ago, Square Enix brought the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters to the platform, and it seems there's a lot more on the way. According to reliable leaker eXtas1s, Final Fantasy XVI will be coming to the platform in 2025. For Xbox users eager to play the latest mainline game in the series, that should be welcome news!

Final Fantasy XVI started out as a PS5 exclusive in 2023, before making the jump to PC this year. Rumors about an Xbox release have been circulating for some time now, alongside other games, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, eXtas1s claims there has been "no active work" on an Xbox version of the remake. That would seem to line up with past comments from reporter Jez Corden, who suggested on a recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast that it will happen at some point in the future. However, he also noted that there's consideration about the best way to approach an Xbox port, given that Final Fantasy VII Remake is part of a (currently unfinished) trilogy.

Given the popularity and overall importance of Final Fantasy VII, as well as Square Enix's plans to bring more games to Xbox, it seems like a safe bet we'll see the remake trilogy on the platform at some point. However, the publisher might first be gauging how well its titles perform on Xbox. Final Fantasy XVI is probably a smaller commitment as opposed to bringing over three games, especially since the third entry in the series will have some kind of PlayStation exclusivity attached. Better to wait until the trilogy is complete, or nearing completion, so that an Xbox release schedule can be determined.

Final Fantasy XVI released to positive reviews last year, but sales fell short of Square Enix's expectations. Hopefully a release on Xbox will help the company recoup more development costs, while also giving more players an opportunity to see what the game has to offer. For the time being though, we'll have to keep waiting on an official announcement.

[H/T: Reddit]