Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Makes a Bizarre Change to Original Game

Final Fantasy VI is widely regarded as one of the very best Final Fantasy games. Given how beloved it is, fans of the original were always going to be hesitant to embrace changes made in Square Enix’s Pixel Remaster. However, the game makes a very strange omission right from the beginning, and it’s unclear if it was a mistake, or a deliberate change. In the game’s original opening, credits are shown as a trio of mechs are shown walking in the snow. However, the credits have now been removed, so players simply watch the same animation for two minutes!

A video showcasing the new version was shared on Twitter by user @Shinimomi, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The opening of FF6 Pixel Remaster doesn't have the actual credits show up in the horizon so you just… walk.



They MGSV Skullfaced this scene.



I checked multiple vids to make sure it wasn't a one-off oddity but source of this one in particular:https://t.co/c37f71Z44z pic.twitter.com/jAAVr9VH5b — Mom (@mommilph) February 23, 2022

For fans that might not have played the original version, or any of the subsequent releases, this scene is probably a bit confusing! While players are still treated to the excellent music, it’s a bit strange to watch a sequence that long where nothing really happens. One response to the Tweet above suggests the change could be related to the fact that the Pixel Remasters have a different development team, but @Shinimomi replied with a video from the Game Boy Advance port, which still retains a credit sequence. That seems to debunk that theory, so there’s really no way to know exactly why this happened!

Final Fantasy VI first released in North America on the Super Nintendo in 1994. However, since three previous Final Fantasy games did not receive translations, the game was known here as Final Fantasy III. In more recent years, Square Enix has kept the traditional numbering around the world, which should result in less confusion. No matter what name it goes by, Final Fantasy VI is still considered a favorite for a lot of RPG fans, and there was a lot of excitement surrounding the Pixel Remaster. While this omission is hardly enough to ruin such a great game, it certainly is a strange one!

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy VI? What do you think of this change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

