Classic Final Fantasy 7 Boss Coming to Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy VII Remake is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2020. With good reason, of course. When the original game debuted in 1997, it quickly became known as one of the greatest games of all-time. As such, fans have been eagerly waiting for the remake since it was first announced back in 2014. While that excruciating wait is almost at an end, fans will have a neat throwback to keep themselves busy just before the game hits shelves. Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy VII boss Ruby Weapon will arrive in Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming 5.2 patch!

Ruby Weapon is an optional boss that originally appeared in Final Fantasy VII. The creature appeared in the desert near The Gold Saucer amusement park. Ruby Weapon is one of five Weapons to appear in the game, with the other four being Emerald Weapon, Sapphire Weapon, Ultimate Weapon, and Diamond Weapon. Of these five creatures, Ruby Weapon was one of the most difficult creatures to defeat in the game, second only to Emerald Weapon. In Final Fantasy VII, the Weapons were created with the purpose of defeating Jenova and protecting the planet. Unlike Sapphire Weapon, Diamond Weapon and Ultimate Weapon, Ruby Weapon and Emerald Weapon hold the distinction of not being in the original release of Final Fantasy VII. Both bosses were added for the game’s North American release, and later added to the International version.

Released in 2013, Final Fantasy XIV is a MMORPG take on Square Enix’s beloved series. Taking place in the world of Hydaelyn, the game offers its own unique storyline, but has added a number of characters, bosses and other elements spanning the entirety of the Final Fantasy franchise, as well as other Square Enix properties. For example, July’s 5.0 patch for the game added character classes based on Final Fantasy X and NieR: Automata. Final Fantasy XIV is currently available on PlayStation 4, Windows and OS X.

Ruby Weapon will be added in Final Fantasy XIV‘s 5.2 patch, which is scheduled for release in February 2020. Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive a few weeks later on March 3, 2020.

