Final Fantasy 7 Getting a Newly Upgraded Version After 13 Years

Square Enix has announced that the original Final Fantasy VII will soon be getting a newly upgraded version for those on PC. While most Final Fantasy fans happen to be waiting on the third installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, the original game is still readily available on modern platforms as well. Unfortunately, for those who want to play FFVII on Steam, the edition that is available on the PC platform has some pretty notable drawbacks. Now, Square Enix seems to be rectifying this with a new launch coming soon.

In a new message posted to Steam today, Square Enix revealed that it’s preparing to delist the current version of Final Fantasy VII on the PC marketplace. This edition, which launched in 2013, has been generally well-received, but it also came with a handful of issues that the recent console releases of the game haven’t seen. As such, Square Enix is going to delist this version of the game and rename it to Final Fantasy VII – 2013 Edition. Those who purchase the 2013 Edition in advance will retain access to it, but those who haven’t won’t be able to buy it any longer. A specific date for when this transition will take place has yet to be announced, but it’s presumed to be happening at some point in the coming weeks or months.

What Will This New Version of Final Fantasy VII Come With?

Strangely, Square Enix hasn’t said what this new version of Final Fantasy VII will bring with it that is different from the current one on PC. In all likelihood, this new edition of the game should be the same as the one on consoles, which happens to include features like fast-forward, invincibility, and the option to avoid combat encounters altogether. If true, this would make all of the ports of Final Fantasy VII across various platforms in parity with one another for the first time.

It’s also worth noting that those who already own what will soon be called the 2013 Edition of Final Fantasy VII will be able to upgrade to this new version without having to pay anything. Saves across these different editions will not be compatible, though, and will instead only continue to work on the version of the game they’re associated with.

