Final Fantasy 7 Polygon Figures Bring the Original Graphics to Life

While everyone might be all about the updated character models for the likes of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and more in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the old polygonal models are still rather striking to look at, and it would appear that someone at Square Enix agrees as the old designs will be releasing as blind-box figures later this year. In addition to the aforementioned characters, Barrett, Red XIII, Sephiroth, and even the popular Turk Reno will have polygon figures.

"Each character is recreated in their whimsical polygon form, with amazingly expressive eyes," Square Enix's product description reads. If the "blind-box" name didn't tip you off, ordering a set of these doesn't actually guarantee getting all of them, as every individually boxed figure could be one of eight different designs -- the seven previously mentioned as well as a special "Chaser" figure.

Square Enix seems to be all in on Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake merchandise of late, which makes total sense given the recent release. The Play Arts Kai figures, which are also up for pre-order, are particularly stunning to look at, especially in their various action poses.

Have you had a chance to check out Final Fantasy VII Remake? Does any of the merchandise interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to check out a some photos of the Final Fantasy VII polygon figures! They are scheduled to release this coming August, though the Square Enix website notes that this could change, and are available to pre-order here in a group of eight for $64. Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.