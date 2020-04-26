Final Fantasy 7 Remake Play Arts Figures of Sephiroth, Reno, and Rude Are Available to Pre-Order

While several main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake previously had Play Arts Kai action figures revealed like Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith, it looks like the line isn't done yet as new figures for Sephiroth, Rude, and Reno have since been revealed as well. The Play Arts Kai line of action figures are particularly notable for their articulation and holding poses well, which means you can create little dioramas out of the characters fairly easily. Sephiroth, Rude, and Reno are now available to pre-order, and we've included a bunch of product shots and details below!

Notably absent from the line so far are fellow Turk Tseng (among others) and Red XIII. One assumes that, if Square Enix continues to add to the Play Arts Kai line, they will be revealed sooner or later. Given that Red XIII is a wildly different sort of model rather than the traditional humanoid one, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he were the last to be given the same treatment.

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Keep reading to check out a some photos and product details for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Play Arts Kai figures! They are scheduled to release in early 2021, and are available to pre-order here. Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks.