Final Fantasy 7 Remake Play Arts Figures Feature Cloud, Tifa, and More; Up For Pre-Order Now

Final Fantasy VII Remake is delivering an unforgettable experience now that it is finally in player’s hands, but the game is not the only way you can add the Remake to your Final Fantasy collections. Square Enix previously revealed its new line of Play Arts Kai figures for the Remake, and you can pre-order the whole set right now. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret are all currently available to pre-order from Square Enix, but as with all shipping at the moment, be prepared that these could be delayed depending on what happens with the coronavirus in the coming months. That said, they are currently on sale as well, so if you’ve been on the fence with picking one up now might be the time you want to go ahead and make the decision.

Each one stands around 25 to 27 centimeters tall and retails for $139.49 at the moment, though that doesn’t include shipping. Still, they are typically priced at $154.99, so the cost of the actual figure is cheaper right now.

Play Arts figures are known for their extensive articulation, though figures in this line don’t sacrifice natural-looking joints and features just to accommodate more articulation. They also come with a variety of accessories, including weapons, alternate hands, alternate portraits, and more, and each one comes with a black base that features joints to allow for a myriad of poses.

You can check out the full line up-close starting on the next slide, and you can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

Cloud Standing

You can find the official description for Cloud below.

“Cloud, the hero of “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE”, makes his appearance to the Play Arts KAI line! “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE” reimagines one of the most popular titles in the FINAL FANTASY series.

The details of the materials and embellishments of his outfit, such as the textures on his belt and armor, have been meticulously reproduced. His delicate features have been molded to showcase a melancholic expression uniquely suited to Cloud, paying special attention to the paint application around his eyes. These details come together to make Play Arts KAI Cloud a sight to behold!

However, the quality of this figure does not end with its superior visual quality. The joints have a full range of motion, allowing Cloud to be displayed in a wide array of action poses.

Figure includes display stand and interchangeable hand parts.

Figure Size: About 27cm tall

Buster Sword Size: About 24cm long”

Cloud hits in July and can be pre-ordered here.

Cloud Action

Cloud Accessories

Barret Standing

You can find the official description for Barret below.

From FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Barret Wallace, leader of the anti-Shinra organization AVALANCHE joins the fray once again as a PLAY ARTS KAI action figure, featuring updated sculpts on the face and arm pieces based on the in-game 3D model!

We have faithfully recreated the in-game model of Barret’s strong expression and his impressive mechanical arm.

A translucent material was utilized for his sunglasses so you can see his facial expression behind the lenses, making this a very realistic figure.

In addition, we have now included a piece that would allow you to pose Barret as if he is taking off his sunglasses, providing an even broader range of pose ability.

Figure includes display stand

Figure Size: W 3.9″ x D 1.9″ x H 10.6″

Barret hits stores in October and can be pre-ordered here.

Barret Action

Barret Accessories

Aerith Standing

You can find the official description for Aerith below.

“Aerith Gainsborough from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE makes her appearance as a PLAY ARTS KAI figure!

The sculpt work of Aerith features her sweet yet strong-willed demeanor. With great care taken to recreate the texture of her skin and clothing, making sure you can get a sense of the character in physical form.

The joints, like the elbows and knees, utilize updated joint parts, and the materia in her rod utilizes a translucent piece, making for functionality and beauty, all in one.

On top of that, Aerith comes with various accessory pieces, such as interchangeable face and hand pieces, and a basket of flowers, to allow for very expressive poses.

Figure includes display stand

Figure Size: W 2.5″ x D 1.5″ x H 9.7″ tall”

Aerith hits stores in December and can be pre-ordered here.

Aerith Action

Aerith Accessories

Tifa Standing

You can find the official description for Tifa below.

“From Square Enix comes a series of “Final Fantasy VII Remake” Play Arts Kai figures, this time featuring Tifa Lockhart! The realistic style from the remake is faithfully recreated in detail in this figure, from the hair style, outfit, and even piercings. Brand new joint parts have been developed to give a high sense and execution of articulation, in addition to the tons of replaceable parts included. This means you can create the most kinetic-looking poses around! Order today!

[Figure Size]: Approximately 25.5 cm tall

[Materials]: PVC

[Set Accessories]: PLAY ARTS Kai special pedestal, replacement face, replacement hands x6, replacement back hair parts x2″

Tifa releases in October and can be pre-ordered here.

Tifa Action

Tifa Accessories