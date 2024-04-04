Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Platinum Trophy Bug to Be Fixed in Next Update

Due to patch 1.02 to Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, completionists are experiencing the last thing they want as they approach the end of the game – after putting hours into side content and mini games to complete the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” sidequest, they do not receive the Platinum Trophy. Considering the work to obtain platinum status reportedly takes between 150 and 200 hours to obtain, a fix for this is needed as it’s a feat that should be celebrated with a trophy, which is exactly why Square Enix has addressed the problem on the Final Fantasy 7 X.

In the post, Square Enix states: “We’re aware of an issue stopping progress in the ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ sidequest.This is scheduled to be fixed in the next patch. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.Thank you for your patience and support while we work to address this issue.” At the time of writing this, no date has been provided as for when the next patch will be released, but it’s great news that a fix will be implemented when it comes to PlayStation 5.

What’s Stopping Completion?

The trophy is normally secured upon completion of the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” sidequest taking place in the iconic Gold Saucer amusement area. In the Gold Saucer players take part in five attractions — Chocobo Race, Galactic Saviors, G-Bike, Musclehead Colosseum, and Queen’s Blood. It’s an issue with the G-Bike mini-game, as currently the bug is preventing high scores from being registered.

The issue has been a topic of discussion on Reddit since the 1.02 update dropped two weeks ago, with players sharing the details behind their individual experiences. Square Enix has been responding to bug reports and complaints to individuals, in one response stating they “apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing and for the delay in our response. We have forwarded the provided details to our team for further investigation. While we cannot give you an immediate resolution to the issue you have encountered in the quest, we can assure you our development team is working diligently on their investigation in order to address the issue.” As this specific response was provided a few days ago, it seems the issue has been in front of the development team ahead of the statement today.

The only workaround for this bug exists for players using a physical copy, as they can install 1.0 from the disc to restore the game to the pre-updated version. Digital only players are unable to to complete the sidequest until the game has been patched. According to additional conversations on Reddit, the issue may not trigger for everyone depending on the order the events and triggers for the sidequest were completed.

Are you looking to collect the Platinum Trophy for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and will you be putting your progress on hold until the next patch? Let us know in the comments!