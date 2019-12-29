New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Screenshots Spotlight Aerith’s Powerful Magic

Now that 2019 is nearly over, there is only a few short months before the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4. Well, the first chunk of it, anyway. And given that it’s so close, relatively speaking, it makes sense that developer and publisher Square Enix would be promoting the newly refurbished and reworked video game ahead of release. That includes, but is not limited to, new screenshots showing off the magical abilities of Aerith.

According to Square Enix, Aerith’s unique ability Tempest allows her to charge up to do more damage, and she can also drain MP as well as pull up a magic shield. If the images below are any indication, the Final Fantasy VII Remake version of Aerith will go above and beyond what her capabilities were as a party member in the original game. But, then again, it’s a whole new type of game, really, so that makes total sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Presenting a battle introduction to Aerith! Her unique ability Tempest can be charged up to increase damage. She can also drain MP, a necessity for a magic user, and conjure up a magic shield for protection. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/MmAUljzvOh — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 27, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the game so far? What are you most excited to learn more about as release looms ever closer for Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is set to end on March 3, 2021. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.