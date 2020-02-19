Final Fantasy 7 Remake Spotlights Summons With New Trailers

Square Enix recently revealed a whole slew of new information about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake video game, including some of Tifa’s abilities, new looks at Red XIII, and more. That included the first look at new designs for summons like Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle, but only in renders and screenshots. But now Final Fantasy VII Remake has shared a look at those summons in action, and, while still admittedly a bit weird, they look pretty good.

If you somehow missed out on all the hullabaloo, Square Enix‘s first look at Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle (and Cactuar, but that design is basically the same as it’s ever been) received some… interesting feedback immediately upon release. Fans were mighty confused at the art direction and design decisions for the two, and especially their giant foreheads. It’s unclear if that influenced the design to release brief trailers spotlighting the trio, but the videos do help provide some much-needed context for them.

You can check out Chocobo Chick, Carbunel, and Cactuar in action below:

Today we’re giving you a glimpse at three special #FinalFantasy VII Remake DLC summons.

Take a look at Chocobo Chick 🐤, Carbuncle 🔴 & Cactuar 🌵 in battle! Chocobo Chick comes with every pre-order of #FF7R, find out more here

👉 https://t.co/5ITHMObkaH pic.twitter.com/KPr7OK3Meu — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 19, 2020

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is expected to end the following year. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.