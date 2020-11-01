Final Fantasy 7 Remake Seemingly Cut a Scenario All About Tifa

✖

A whole bunch of new information about Final Fantasy VII Remake has been hitting the internet thanks to the Japanese release of the book Final Fantasy VII Remake Material Ultimania, which contains loads of production materials, interviews, and more related to the development of the game. According to a translation from the book, there was even a whole special mission/chapter about Tifa that ended up cut.

The translation, by Aitai Kuji founder and CEO Audrey Lamsam, details a whole bunch of different information about the scenario that was eventually left on the cutting-room floor. Broadly speaking, it seems like the content would have taken place immediately prior to the Don Corneo mission and shown Tifa's side of the story up to that point. You can check out the translated bits below:

The level concept was to show the beginnings of the tragedy that would unfold with the Sector 7 plate and also show Tifa's charm as she takes on the role of a heroine. The scenario would start off with a rainy scene that would set the mood where you meet with Jessie. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 30, 2020

The second part of the scenario would show Tifa's charm, depicting her thoughts about her friends and Cloud, her strength as a Heroine, her bravery, kindness, and style too. Characters involved would be Barret, Marlene, Jessie, and Marle. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 30, 2020

This Tifa-centric scenario was eventually cut, but it would have also shown how Tifa got either one of those three dresses available in the game. The AVALANCHE hideout would also have been accessible here. So uh...GIVE US THE TIFA DLC, SQUARE ENIX!!!#FF7RMUltimania — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 30, 2020

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

