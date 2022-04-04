Final Fantasy 7 Remake Reveals New Concept Art

Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on new concept art from Final Fantasy VII Remake. This time around, the concept art is wholly centered around the Chocobo, the Final Fantasy franchise’s beloved creatures. The game’s official Japanese Twitter account revealed a handful of new pieces, featuring art of the creatures themselves, as well as a Chocobo-drawn carriage, and a Chocobo-themed popcorn stand. For fans of the PlayStation exclusive, it’s a neat look behind the curtain at some of the work that goes into bringing these creatures to life!

The concept art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First introduced in Final Fantasy II, the Chocobo have been a staple of the Final Fantasy series for more than 30 years. While the creatures tend to retain their traditional appearance from game to game, it can vary sometimes. The Chocobo have received several spin-off games over the years, most recently in Chocobo GP, on Nintendo Switch. The version of Chocobo in those spin-off games tends to have a more animated design, while Final Fantasy VII Remake has given them a more life-like appearance. However, it is interesting to see how Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s Chocobo popcorn stand embraces the cartoon-like design!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the original version of Final Fantasy VII. Debuting in 1997 on the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy VII quickly became one of the most beloved games in the series. Square Enix has teased that it will be celebrating the game in a number of different ways this year, and we should expect to see news about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 at some point in 2022. In the meantime, hopefully the publisher will continue to reveal more concept art and behind-the-scenes information on Final Fantasy VII Remake!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this concept art from Final Fantasy VII Remake? Were you a fan of the game? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!