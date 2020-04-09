Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Not a Recreation of the Entire Original Game, But It Is a Complete Game

If you’ve somehow missed the entire marketing cycle for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which officially releases tomorrow, April 10th, then you might be surprised to learn the following: no, tomorrow’s release is not an entire recreation of the original 1997 role-playing video game. Despite the name, Final Fantasy VII Remake is only a remake (in every sense of the word) of the original video game’s early Midgar sections. Even so, it is very much a complete game of its own, and serves as a lengthy opener for what is expected to be several more releases along the same line.

Square Enix has pretty clearly explained time and time again that the upcoming release is going to be followed by further entries that will, one assumes, cover the rest of the original game. “The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series,” the developer’s description of the title reads. The confusion here likely stems at least in part from the fact that “Final Fantasy VII Remake” seems to be used interchangeably for the overall project of remaking the whole game as well as this initial entry. One imagines that when future installments are officially announced, there will be a way to refer to the different sections without further confusion, but that’s just speculation.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to be available for PlayStation 4 starting tomorrow, April 10th. Retail copies of the game could potentially be delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though some areas have also had it delivered early. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.