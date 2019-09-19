Final Fantasy 7 Remake Reveals How Summons Work

Though it’s still some months away from releasing, Final Fantasy VII Remake continues to trickle out information about the various goodies within the game. Given how drastically different the design of the game has to be from its original counterpart, it’s no surprise that “Final Fantasy VII Remake confirms minigames” and the like is of interest to potential players. And while all of that is certainly interesting, it’s especially noteworthy that the game has confirmed at least some of the changes coming to summons.

While at the recent Tokyo Game Show event in Japan, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase went through a good chunk of gameplay, including a boss fight where a summon, Ifrit, was used. A recent trailer offered our first look at summons in the game, but the producer really showed Ifrit in action, and a new blog post from Square Enix offers even further details on the magical creatures and how they work in the game.

In short, each character can have one summon materia equipped, and after a summon gauge fills up after attacking, those characters can call those summons onto the battlefield. The AI-controlled summon joins the fight and sticks around, and players can use their own actions to use summon abilities like, in the instance of Ifrit, Flare Burst and Crimson Dive. When the summon gauge is depleted, the summon will use their ultimate attack (Hellfire for Ifrit) and disappear.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.