Final Fantasy 7 Remake Spotlights Tifa’s Powerful Abilities

As part of a recent deluge of new information about the upcoming video game, Final Fantasy VII Remake has shared a bunch of different odds and ends. There’s the best look yet at Red XIII, some extremely wonky-looking versions of classic summons, and even more about Tifa’s kicking and punching abilities. In fact, Square Enix has shared several different screenshots of Tifa’s new abilities in addition to detailing how some of them function.

“Tifa Lockhart is a swift fighter, who uses her martial arts to damage enemies,” Duncan Heaney, Web Content Editor, Square Enix, shared in a recent post on PlayStation’s blog. “She can combo fast attacks with repeated presses of the □ button, and unleash unique abilities by pressing △.”

None of her abilities should be terribly shocking, and we’ve seen a bit of Tifa gameplay in the various trailers before. But still, the shift from what Final Fantasy VII was to what Final Fantasy VII Remake is is significant enough to take a much closer look. You can check out some screenshots of Tifa’s Final Fantasy VII Remake abilities in action below:

Tifa uses action-packed fighting moves in #FinalFantasy VII Remake, allowing for rapid fire combos. Her powerful, unique ability is a three stage move: Whirling Uppercut -> Omnistrike -> Rise and Fall. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/w6oC9UxZzI — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 15, 2020

True Strike will quickly hit enemies in front of you, and Tifa can also finish off enemies with a tremendously powerful kick from mid-air! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/XSUisLeggW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 15, 2020

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4, and was previously set to launch on March 3rd. Its timed exclusivity is still expected to end the following year. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.