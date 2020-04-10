Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Hints at PC Version

Square Enix and Sony released a Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer just one day ahead of the game’s launch that’s caught people’s attention by referencing the PC platform. Gameplay from the remade Final Fantasy game appears throughout the trailer with a message beneath it that said “Gameplay captured on PC.” This obviously isn’t as convincing as a message at the end that announces what platforms the game is coming to, but considering how Square Enix and Sony had already made it a point to say that the game is a timed exclusive, the message has once again reignited hope for a PC port in the future.

The trailer below includes the message about the PC footage within the “Launch Message for Fan” as the trailer was called. You’ll see Cloud and company in various moments throughout the game with the PC message beneath it.

Again, it’s not like this is some big leak of a platform release, but rather a point PC players can hold on to in hopes of playing the game one day on their preferred platform. It’s not unusual to see gameplay for games captured on a PC, but given what we already know about PlayStation exclusives, specifically this one, a PC version seems more likely than ever.

The box art for the Final Fantasy VII Remake long ago made it clear that the game would be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 4. There was never any indication there of what platforms it would come to once that exclusivity ended, but it was clear that the exclusivity did have an end date. The trailer itself said in the top-right corner that the PlayStation exclusive would be “Available first on PS4” instead of saying that it’ll only be playable there forever.

Given that the Final Fantasy VII Remake itself was delayed, the exclusivity window for the game was similarly pushed back to make it an exclusive for a bit longer. Its exclusivity on the PlayStation 4 is now set to end on April 21, 2021, according to Sony and Square Enix.

Sony has been letting its PlayStation 4 exclusives release for the PC platform lately with announcements of PC ports for both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake game is published and developed by Square Enix, so it’d be that company’s call when it comes to where the game can go after the PlayStation 4, but the trend of exclusives coming to the PC more frequently is a good indicator of what’s to come in 2021.