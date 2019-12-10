Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is a Timed Exclusive on PlayStation 4

New official box art for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake has confirmed that the video game from publisher and developer Square Enix is only a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4. That isn’t exactly an announcement for any other platform directly, but it absolutely implied that the remake of the iconic Final Fantasy classic will be coming to… something else. Whether that is the Xbox One, Project Scarlett, PC, or even the PlayStation 5 remains unclear, but given that Square Enix has put this out into the world, we likely don’t have long to wait. (The Game Awards are set to take place this Thursday.)

The new box art surfaced online last night, and has been making the rounds on social media. But while that might not sound definitive, Square Enix’s official press site appears to be the source of the new official box art. The new box art, more specifically, includes the traditional little sticker that indicates it’s a timed exclusive to PlayStation 4 in the lower right-hand corner. You can check out the new box art, which is the same as before save for said sticker, below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is set to end on March 3, 2021. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.