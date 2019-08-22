Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Release Date Revealed

It’s finally, really happening. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered , which was first revealed during E3 this year, has a release date, and it’s only two weeks away. It’s been revealed as part of the deluge of Gamescom 2019 news that the newly remastered video game is set to release on September 3rd for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo. Yes, all of them on the same day.

Along with some new screenshots, a number of store pages — including on Steam and PSN — have cropped up, and there’s even some gameplay footage making the rounds. That’s in addition to the release date reveal trailer, which you can view above.

#FinalFantasy VIII returns as FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered featuring new graphical enhancements and a whole host of options to customize your gameplay experience! Coming to #PS4, #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, and #Steam on September 3. Pre-order today! https://t.co/6MID8Dft6Z pic.twitter.com/aUwu6QgKdB — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) August 20, 2019

Square Enix also noted specific features of the new remaster in the press release announcing the release date, which we’ve included below:

Battle Assist: The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time.

The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters: An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story event battles.

An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story event battles. 3x Speed Boost: Play through the game with three times the speed.

Play through the game with three times the speed. The STEAM version will also receive additional functions, including All Items (possess all items except for a few certain items), All Abilities, GF Max Level, Max Gil, Max Magic, All Limit Breaks, and All Cards (possess max number of Triple Triad Cards except for Rare Cards).

“Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch,” Square Enix said as part of the reveal of the newly remastered video game at E3 2019. “With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!”

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is set to release for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point later this year.