Final Fantasy 7 Remake is Coming to Steam Very Soon

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally coming to Steam after an extended wait. In 2020, Square Enix released the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake for PlayStation 4, which kept many gamers very busy during the early days of the pandemic. Many knew it would be a long wait for the next installment of the remake to come out, but it would also be a long wait before players on other platforms got their hands on the first part. About a year later, Square Enix brought a new version of the game to PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store. Both Xbox and Steam players were left hung out to dry, but thankfully, at least one of those platforms is getting the game now.

During the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is coming to Steam as soon as tomorrow, June 17th. Although Final Fantasy VII Remake is already available on PC, this is a major addition to the Steam library and will likely be a welcome inclusion for those who haven't made the jump to the Epic Games Store. As of right now, it doesn't sound like there are any notable differences between this version, so those who have already played the game don't need to rush to buy it once more unless they want to play it on the go. Square Enix has confirmed that the game will work on Steam Deck, so you can experience Cloud's journey no matter where you are.

Sadly, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part of the remake saga, is only confirmed for PlayStation 5 right now. It will release next winter, but given the original game made the jump to PC a year later, a similar situation can likely be expected for the sequel. As for if the games will come to Xbox, it seems like it's up in the air at the moment. Square Enix also announced that there will be a third game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, making it a trilogy.

