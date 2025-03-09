Final Fantasy Free Downloads Now Available for Limited Time

Final Fantasy fans have a trio of free downloads now available to them for a limited time. There are some catches though. First, a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is required. This of course means the free downloads are also limited to PS4 and PS5. They are also only available for a limited time, though we don’t know how limited this window is. What we do know is it won’t close until at least the start of the next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those hoping to grab Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, or Final Fantasy 16 for free are not getting that with these three freebies. In fact, none of the freebies are free games. Rather, three different Final Fantasy movies are free with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription right now, alongside 92 other movies. More specifically, the following three movies: Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children debuted back in 2005 in Japan, but didn’t come to North America on 2006. It notably takes place two years after the events of Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, meanwhile, released four years prior in 2001. That said, it is known as one of the big box office bombs of this era and led to the end of Square Pictures. It is also known for being the first photorealistic computer-animated feature film on top of being the most expensive video game-inspired film with a budget of $137 million.

Lastly, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV released in 2016 based on the setting and story of Final Fantasy XV. Like Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, it was a smaller release compared to Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, which was a big project that put up $85 million at the box office.

RELATED: One Little Known Final Fantasy X Detail Makes a Big Difference in the Story

For more Final Fantasy coverage — including all of the latest Final Fantasy news, all of the latest Final Fantasy rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Final Fantasy deals — click here.