Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Release Date Announced

Square Enix has announced that the first titles from the new Final Fantasy pixel remaster series will officially release on July 28th for PC followed by a mobile release the next day, July 29th. While the recently announced pixel remaster series includes the first six video games in the numbered Final Fantasy series, only Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III will be releasing at the end of July. The other three -- Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI -- are set to release at some point this year.

The new pixel remaster series is far from the first time that Square Enix has released "upgraded" versions of the original Final Fantasy titles. In fact, the new pixel remaster series will be replacing similar titles that were often scorned for the decision to try and update the graphics slightly. The new pixel remaster series, as the name somewhat implies, will include newly updates 2D pixel graphics, a rearranged soundtrack overseen by iconic Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, and some gameplay improvements like a modernized user interface.

The games that inspired a generation come to life once more. The first three #FinalFantasy pixel remaster titles are now available to pre-purchase on Steam individually or as a bundle, and launch on July 28th. Save 20% off by pre-purchasing: https://t.co/mwWu0y7uk8 pic.twitter.com/fqpHZ7PX8y — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) July 1, 2021

At this point, it's still a bit unclear how the video games will play as compared to their counterparts. The graphics update for the pixel remasters seem like a far better solution that what Square Enix had attempted previously, but also, there's still some weirdness about it all. One of the most common complaints about the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series, based on teasers and screenshots alone, is that the fonts look universally bad.

As noted above, the first three titles in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series -- Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III -- are set to release for PC on July 28th and for mobile platforms on July 29th. The final three in the series -- Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI -- do not yet have specific release dates attached beyond a broad 2021 launch window. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Final Fantasy pixel remaster series so far? Are you interested in picking them up as they release this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!