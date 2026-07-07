This Final Fantasy Game Turns 26 Today & May Be Next for a Remake

Few names in gaming carry the same weight as Final Fantasy. With 16 mainline entries, the series has seen its ups and downs over numerous decades. Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved, as seen by the spin-offs and massive Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. However, it is not the only fan-favorite game in the series, and my personal favorite entry in the series was released 26 years ago today. With its anniversary in mind, I can’t help but wonder if the rumors of its remake are true, especially as Final Fantasy VII Revelations looms.

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Few games have had the impact on me as Final Fantasy IX did. It originally launched on July 7th, 2000, and though I played it later, it remains one of my favorite games and RPGs. Rumors have swirled about an upcoming remake for Final Fantasy IX, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see these be true. If FFIX is next on the list for Square Enix, we may not have long to wait. I imagine Square Enix will want to capitalize on the success of Final Fantasy VII’s three-part remake series, and revealing the next major remake project is a perfect way to do this.

Final Fantasy IX’s Timeless Cast, World, and Story

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Final Fantasy IX was released near the end of the original PlayStation’s era, following both Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII. This is important because it was a return to the franchise’s fantasy roots as opposed to the more sci-fi and dieselpunk style. I have always loved fantasy, and I fell in love with Final Fantasy IX’s world full of castles, airships, black mages, knights, thieves, and warring kingdoms. The world of Gaia drew me in with its rich visuals and history, but most importantly, its characters.

The game’s protagonist, Zidane Tribal, remains one of the franchise’s most charismatic heroes. Unlike Cloud Strife or Squall Leonhart, Zidane approached adventure with optimism, humor, and empathy. His relationships with Princess Garnet, the melancholic black mage Vivi, loyal knight Steiner, and the rest of the cast created a party dynamic that felt authentic and deeply human, despite the game’s fantasy setting. To this day, I still remember the first time I played the game, and Garnet voluntarily allowed herself to be kidnapped.

What makes the cast of Final Fantasy IX so special is that it wasn’t afraid to tackle difficult themes like identity, mortality, purpose, memory, and the fear of death. Vivi’s story and journey are one of the most heartbreaking narratives in the series, and just as Zidane broke the mold of previous heroes, Kuja was a different villain compared to Sephiroth and Ultimecia. Every time I replay that game, I still tear up when the credits roll all these years later, and I am not alone in this.

Final Fantasy IX Rivals Final Fantasy VII for Fan-Favorite

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Part of what makes Final Fantasy IX so beloved is how successfully it balances nostalgia with originality. The game served as a celebration of the franchise’s earlier entries while establishing its own distinct identity. References to classic crystals, traditional job archetypes, and medieval fantasy settings created a sense of history without ever feeling derivative thanks to unique aspects and refreshing twists on its characters.

The gameplay also holds up incredibly well. The Active Time Battle combat system, equipment-based ability learning, Chocograph treasure hunting, and memorable summon sequences all contributed to an experience that rewarded exploration and experimentation. Even today, many fans consider its progression systems among the best the series has ever produced. But the best part of Final Fantasy IX’s gameplay is its card game, Tetra Master, which easily had me addicted.

For me, Final Fantasy IX was the game that defined what an RPG could be. I still remember seeing Alexandria for the first time, watching the opening theater sequence unfold, and becoming attached to characters who felt more like companions than party members. Every revisit over the years has reinforced why it remains my favorite Final Fantasy. And it isn’t just nostalgia, because the game plays well to this day, which is further proof that a remake would be successful.

The Long Rumored Final Fantasy IX Remake

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Rumors of a Final Fantasy IX remake have been around for years. These heated up when an unannounced remake appeared in the NVIDIA GeForce Now database leak in 2021, a leak that correctly identified numerous projects that were later officially revealed. There was even an unofficial project that sought to recreate the game, but the fans behind the project were not fully committed to recreating the entire game, but rather creating a proof of concept. This means we only have the rumored remake to look forward to.

Square Enix, however, has never officially confirmed the project. The company spent much of the past several years focused on completing the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, which will conclude with Final Fantasy VII Revelation in spring 2027. Recent developer comments show that the third installment remains on track and nearing completion, potentially opening the door for the publisher’s next major remake initiative. Final Fantasy Resonance is another proof that Square Enix is considering further remakes.

Whether the rumored Final Fantasy IX remake ultimately exists remains uncertain. Yet after 26 years, the game’s legacy has never been stronger. New merchandise, anniversary celebrations, and continued fan enthusiasm demonstrate that the world of Gaia still holds tremendous value for Square Enix and its fans. If another major Final Fantasy remake truly follows the conclusion of the Final Fantasy VII trilogy, there is no better candidate than Final Fantasy IX, which I and many other fans still consider the best game in the series.

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