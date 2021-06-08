New Final Fantasy E3 2021 Rumor Has Bad News Only

✖

According to a new E3 2021 rumor, Final Fantasy isn't going to have the biggest presence. So far, we've heard conflicting reports about what's coming from Final Fantasy at E3 2021. And this week the conflicting reports about what fans should and shouldn't expect from the series and Square Enix's E3 2021 presser this Sunday have continued.

According to Reset Era leaker Navtra, Final Fantasy will be present at E3, whether it's during Square Enix's presser or elsewhere. However, a verified leaker on the forum, Sasliquid, noted that fans shouldn't expect "any big Final Fantasy news." Of course, "big news" is fairly subjective, but it has effectively quieted expectations and hype.

Unfortunately, this is all we have. According to these leakers, and others, there will be some Final Fantasy news during E3, but apparently nothing very big. But again, what's small to some is big to others, and vice versa.

Right now, Final Fantasy fans are desperate to see more of Final Fantasy 16, and the recently leaked Final Fantasy game from Team Ninja, the makers of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. And of course, fans are desperate to see the next part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix hasn't confirmed Final Fantasy for E3, and we don't expect it to at this point. That said, it's one of the publisher's biggest IP. It's going to be there. The question is: how big will its cameo be?

