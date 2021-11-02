New Final Fantasy Game Potentially Leaked

A new Final Fantasy game has been potentially leaked. The leak comes the way of retailer Instant Gaming, which, at the moment of publishing claims “Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster” is in development. Accompanying the listing is the box art for the game and a 2023 release window. And that’s the extent of details in the listing, other than word that the game is being developed and published by Square Enix, suggesting it is an internal project.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this is a placeholder or speculation by the retailer. Sometimes retailers, especially of the smaller variety, will post listings for rumored games to have the listing ready for when an announcement is made or to simply attract attention. In other words, take the listing and everything it claims with a grain of salt.

So far, Square Enix hasn’t commented on the listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, or if the situation evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. The potential leak comes on the back of rumors that Square Enix is reviving the dormant Final Fantasy spin-off and following the GeForce leak from earlier this year that claimed this as well.

For those that don’t know: Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical role-playing game that debuted in 1997 via Square, the PS1, and only in Japan. It wasn’t until a year later in 1998 that it came west. Today, it’s widely considered one of the best tactical-RPGs of all time, however, those around in 1997 and 1998 will know that while the game reviewed well — earning an 83 on Metacritic — it was far from universally critically-acclaimed. It also didn’t sell well, however, it’s stayed in the industry’s mindshare for over two decades as a cult-classic.

In the modern era, the tactical-RPG genre is a fairly niche genre, so if Final Fantasy Tactics is revived it likely won’t be on the back of a big budget, which is why a remaster makes far more sense than a remake.

