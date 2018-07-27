This Final Fantasy VII Cloud Strife Cosplay Is So Good, It Hurts

As many of us wait not-so-patiently for news of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, sometimes looking at the next best thing helps. As I was on the hunt for anything Final Fantasy related I came across a stunning Cloud Strife cosplay, which would work fantastically with the Sephiroth one we covered previously.

Cloud Strife has been brought to life thanks renowned cosplayer Narcisse. Some of you may know him from his work with Lady Zero, who is another well-known name in the cosplay community, but his work definitely stands on its own merit. With stylization from Narcisse himself and photos by Novii Photography, this is a Final Fantasy fan’s dream come true:

From the costume design itself (and that sword!), to even his power poses that are so like the in-game character it’s scary – this Cloud Strife cosplay has got to be one of the best representations I have ever seen!

In case you’re unfamiliar with the protagonist from the Final Fantasy VII game (as well as other spin-offs and his role in the Kindgom Hearts) franchise, here’s what you need to know about him according the game’s official wiki page:

“An arrogant and proud swordsman at first, Cloud introduces himself to AVALANCHE as a former member of an elite warrior unit called SOLDIER who has turned mercenary, and uninterested in anything beyond his hired task at hand. He later discovers more about his past and, with the help of his friends, learns there is more to being a hero than possessing physical strength and fame, developing compassion for the Planet and people he fights to protect. He fights to protect the Planet against his nemesis, Sephiroth.

Cloud Strife wields large broadswords in battle, including the iconic Buster Sword, and has access to the most powerful weapons in the game. His Limit abilities involve his sword, and are the strongest, but take the longest to learn. Cloud also has the best all-around stats.”

What do you think about this Cloud cosplay? Have any others that have brought this same character to life that you’d like to share? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!