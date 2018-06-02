Final Fantasy VII’s Midgar Recreated In Minecraft

While we’re still awaiting news on the Final Fantasy VII remake, fans are finding other ways to bide their time before we get an official release date. Some are replaying old favourites, others – like me – are pitifully scouring the internet for any and all crossovers. Que this neat Minecraft recreation that brings Midgar to life in a much more blockier fashion.

For those that may not know, Midgar is the capital city of the Shinra Electric Power Company within Gaia. Essentially, it’s the power base and is a huge location that played a major role in Final Fantasy VII. It also appeared in other games as well, including Advent Children, while also coming back in an important way whenever we get that darn remake. Basically the TL&DR of Midgar is that it’s a very, very important place. Because of that, it’s no surprise that with all of the creativity that Minecraft has to offer that it has found a new home within the pixelated universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creation comes from user ‘Volgarenthor’ over at PlanetMinecraft. The immersion mod is totally downloadable and available to enjoy, offering a way for fans of the iconic series a way to experience a familiar location in a different way.

To download this mod for yourself, check out the PlanetMinecraft listing right here to get started!

For more on Midgar, as per the official Wiki page:

“Midgar is the most technologically advanced city on the planet. Its large circular structure is supported above the ground by eight Mako Reactors and a central pillar, with various other supports around the city. On top of the structure lies the city proper, divided into eight sectors, while underneath it lie the Midgar Slums for the city’s unfortunate and downtrodden. Midgar was once eight individual towns, but their names have been forgotten in favor of referring to the different areas as sectors.

Governed as a police state, the city is home to some of the richest and most powerful people who run most of the city’s affairs from the central Shinra Building, which dominates the cityscape. Among these people are the Shinra executives, the de facto world leader, President Shinra, and the figurehead city leader, Mayor Domino. Midgar’s construction and development is overseen by Shinra’s head of urban development, Reeve Tuesti.”