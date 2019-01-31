‘Final Fantasy VII’ Takes Center Stage In New Nintendo Switch Ad

A lot of Final Fantasy fans were thrilled with the news from last year that several older favorites in the series would be coming to Nintendo Switch, including Final Fantasy VII. So imagine our surprise when that game took center stage in a new ad for the system, even though it's not out yet.

In an ad called "Nintendo Switch My Way," we see a guy pulling out his Switch on an airplane to enjoy the classic role-playing adventure, before eventually getting home to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with his kid on the same system.

The game looks to be a pretty good port of the classic PlayStation version, rather than the heavily-hyped remake that a lot of fans have been getting excited for. Still, we know a few folks that will easily pick this up for themselves whenever it does come out this year.

And it's funny, because Final Fantasy VII has come full circle back onto a Nintendo platform, and is now featured in one of their ads. Back in 1997, Square Enix actually ended up getting on Nintendo's bad side when it opted to release Final Fantasy VII for Sony PlayStation instead, causing friction that would last for a few years.

Fortunately, that bridge has since been mended, and now Square Enix has been supporting the Switch with a number of releases, including the forthcoming Final Fantasy games. But it's just an interesting little anecdote, especially to those that may remember the origins of where the game first debuted.

You can watch the commercial above. Square Enix still hasn't given a time frame as to when Final Fantasy VII will be released for the system, but it should be sometime this spring, we'd think. Meanwhile, you can enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now, in both physical and digital form via Nintendo eShop.

