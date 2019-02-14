‘Final Fantasy VII’ for Nintendo Switch Coming Next Month, ‘Final Fantasy IX’ Drops Today

It’s a great day to be a Final Fantasy fan! During 2019’s first Nintendo Direct of the new year, Nintendo revealed a ton of new announcements for players to enjoy including some lovely news for one of our favorite magical franchises. Not only is Final Fantasy VII making the leap over onto the Switch, but Final Fantasy IX as well!

Nintendo announced back in September of last year that a plethora of Final Fantasy gamers were making their way home to the Switch but the announcement that IX would be available now came as a total shocker. For those that can’t wait for Final Fantasy VII’s arrival, that one will be making its grand debut on the Switch on March 26th.

In addition to the above two titles, the spin-off Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy is also set to arrive in March on the 20th though these aren’t the only games in the series on their way. Final Fantasy X, X-2, and XII: The Zodiac Age will be coming this year, with the former arriving on April 16th, and the latter arriving on April 30th.

With all of the excitement it’s almost enough to forget that we still don’t have any news on the Final Fantasy VII remake yet, though at least Kingdom Hearts III is a wrap so the creative team can put their focus wholeheartedly into that highly anticipated remake.

Are you excited to see the Final Fantasy franchise continue to spread its wings beyond PlayStation and onto the highly portable Nintendo Switch platform? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

