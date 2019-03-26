Long-time fans of the Final Fantasy franchise may remember the days when the games were solely available on Nintendo consoles. That was, of course, until Final Fantasy VII came along, which was initially released on PlayStation. This was due to the fact that the installment was too large to put on cartridges, which is what the Nintendo 64 used. Sony’s platform, however, used discs, which led to SquareSoft bringing the popular series entry to the first PlayStation. That was over 22 years ago. That said, now that Final Fantasy VII is officially available on Nintendo Switch (and Xbox One), this marks the first time the title is playable on a Nintendo system.

This is surely exciting for fans of Final Fantasy VII, as it has been a long time coming. Thanks to the powers of technology and Nintendo with their portable console, players will be able to take Cloud on the go and experience the adventure of a lifetime. What’s funny about all of this, however, is that the Nintendo Switch is also cartridge-based, which is what led to Final Fantasy VII leaving Nintendo to begin with.

It would appear that Nintendo is in pretty good spirits about the whole situation. Their social media accounts have brought along a bit of humor with the launch of Final Fantasy VII on the Switch.

#FinalFantasy VII is available now on a Nintendo system and can be played anytime, anywhere. What a time to be alive. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/XI2vRRPiB7 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 26, 2019

Final Fantasy VII is currently available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and everywhere else it has been available for years. For more on the massively popular RPG, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited that Final Fantasy VII is finally available on a Nintendo console? Do you plan on diving back into the RPG once more on the Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

