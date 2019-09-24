Final Fantasy 7 Remake Box Art Revealed

Final Fantasy fans around the world are waiting for their chance to head back to Midgar and relive the adventures of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and the rest of the gang in Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy VII Remake, and that sense of nostalgia and anticipation isn’t going to die down at all once you see the box art. The new cover to the game is a recreation of the original cover art for Final Fantasy VII, as Cloud looks on with Buster Sword in hand at the looming Shinra Corporation headquarters, and we seriously could not love it more. You can check out the gorgeous cover in the artwork below.

While the game will feature many of the same touchstones, characters, and locations from the original game, Square Enix is changing up some things from the original version, reworking not only mechanics and battle systems but also story sequences. That said, you shouldn’t worry about your favorite moment being left out, as they’ve made it clear that it will be the game and characters you remember, just with some modern sensibilities and updates thrown in.

If you pre-order the game you’ll get a sweet Chocobo Chick Summon Materia at launch, and if you pre-order the digital edition from the PlayStation Store you’ll get a Cloud and Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for your PS4 as well. We can’t wait to see more from the game, and we’ll keep you updated as more information and screenshots are released.

You can find the official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake below.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake will hit the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. Pre-orders are live on Amazon for $49.95.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will hit the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. Pre-orders are live on Amazon for $49.95.

