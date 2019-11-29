New Final Fantasy VII Remake Cloud Strife Trailer Revealed

Square Enix has released a brief new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer that highlights the protagonist of the latter, Cloud Strife, the most iconic and popular Final Fantasy character to date. For those that don’t know: he’s that blonde dude in Super Smash Bros. with the really big sword, which is called the Buster Sword. The trailer is pretty snappy, and doesn’t really reveal much about the mercenary for hire, however it does show off a bit of Cloud’s gameplay and does feature a few cinematic cuts here and there.

Further, to accompany the new video, Square Enix has also released numerous new wallpapers and avatars of Cloud, all which can be found on the game’s official website, which is linked in the tweet below:

Here’s a quick look at the main hero of #FinalFantasy VII Remake, Cloud Strife! Today we’ve released a number of wallpapers and avatars featuring Cloud, which you can grab from the official #FF7R website right here

Again, there’s not much to see in the trailer itself, but it appears Square Enix may be doing something similar for all of the game’s major characters. Further, we should see a lot more promotional material of the game real soon. After all, it’s only a few months away from release.

The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release on March 5, 2020 via the PS4. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

“A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII Remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today,” reads an official product pitch of the game. “The first entry in a multi-part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind-blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide. The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.