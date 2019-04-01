‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Co-Director Revealed by Square Enix

Now that Borderlands 3 can be crossed off the list of possible games that might be released, but might also never exist, eyes are beginning to look in other directions. Naturally, many gamers still look in Valve’s direction for a third entry in any of their series, but a plethora of people are still patiently awaiting the Final Fantasy VII remake. Square Enix is sure taking their time with the highly-anticipated title, but it looks like things may have recently picked back up in terms of pace or staying on task, as a new co-director has been announced for the project.

The first day of April marks a few different things. While a good portion of people are pulling pranks on one another, April 1st also happens to be the start of the fiscal year, which means more and more companies are beginning to recruit new employees. Naoki Hamaguchi is one such employee who already held a rather important title on the Final Fantasy VII remake team as the project lead.

However, now that Square Enix has updated their website to reflect some recent changes, it looks like Hamaguchi has been named the new co-director of the remake, joining Tetsuya Nomura, who was already the director.

What this means for the highly-anticipated remake isn’t exactly known at this point in time, but we can only hope that progress is being made. Nomura stated back in November that things were coming along “favorably” since E3 2018, but now that Kingdom Hearts III is out, here’s to hoping some of those resources have made their way into Midgar.

The Final Fantasy VII remake has no release date as of now, but it is currently in development for PlayStation 4. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe this is the year that we finally learn when we’ll be able to get our hands on the Final Fantasy VII remake? Has your hype for the upcoming game died since its initial reveal, or is it still going strong? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

