Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Leaks on PlayStation Store

Last night, both Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo and Patapon 2 Remastered leaked on the PlayStation Store and were spotted by the games tracker on Gamstat, which basically keeps track of everything that goes up on the PlayStation Store. For hardcore PlayStation fans, it’s obviously good to hear about Patapon 2 Remastered, which Sony hasn’t said a peep about since announcing in 2017, but the bigger news here is Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, which was subject to rumors earlier this year.

That said, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from PlayStation or Square Enix about the demo, however, that should change soon as these listings all but confirm both are set to release soon. As for what the demo could be, it’s likely the same demo Square Enix showed off at E3 this year.

Still, given that this is not official information from the mouth of Square Enix, it’s probably not a bad idea to take it a with a tiny, tiny grain of salt, however, if Square wasn’t planning on releasing a free demo of the game, it wouldn’t be popping up on the PlayStation Store. In other words, it’s a safe bet to assume this is not only real, but we will hear about it and be able to play it soon.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PS4 and is poised to release on March 3, 2020, barring any delay of course. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated RPG remake, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game itself:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

