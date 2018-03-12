Final Fantasy VII Remake Job Listing Reveals Current State of the Game

One of the most anticipated games in the world, for gamers of all ages, is the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4. Ever since the project was announced during E3 2015, fans have been waiting as patiently as they can for scraps of news or signs of progress. Square Enix has been incredibly quiet since the reveal, but today we do have a new job listing to analyze. The folks over at SiliconEra have put up translations of the relevant snippets, which do give us a pretty clear idea of how the game is coming along:

“While Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s programs for general functions and contents are being tested within the development team as required,” the listing reads, “the part about reproducing the original work in high-quality graphics is reaching a satisfactory standard, and we’ve come to the conclusion that in order to meet fan expectations we must increase its quality another step higher.

“Therefore, in addition to the current members for the Final Fantasy VII Remake development, we must establish a core group that includes level planners, battle planners, designers, engineers, and various types of jobs to tackle on the production of the big title.”

The listing then goes into some of the specific requirements for candidates:

“As the level planner, you’ll organize the workflow of location development, brainstorm level designs for each location, and implement data using Unreal Engine 4.”

A major project of fully remaking Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation 4.

Can work in the best development environment!

Gain experience in a flat organization, use your talents to your heart’s content.

Recruiting core members for the project!

Work on a big title for a chance to help your career!

Enjoy flexibility with discretionary work system and good benefits.

It sounds like everything is coming together nicely, and lot of the fundamental “building blocks” are there, so to speak, but it also sounds like we could be potentially years away from seeing this game on our TV screens. Knowing that a lot of the stage design and core production is still under way, and that Square Enix is still hiring core developers for those jobs — well, it’s a little disheartening for those of us who are dying to get our hands on this one.

Stay hopeful, though! We’re betting that we’ll actually get a taste of gameplay or at least another cinematic trailer this year at E3, so keep those fingers crossed.

