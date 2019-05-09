New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Revealed

Today, during the second-ever PlayStation State of Play stream, Square Enix made a surprise appearance and revealed a brand-new Final Fantasy VII trailer. Unfortunately, there’s no further details, but Square Enix does tease the game will be at E3, and will presumably be shown off more during its presser. Hopefully, we will get word of a release date or release window then as well.

In the meanwhile, enjoy a minute of new gameplay and cinematics of the upcoming and highly-anticipated remake. As you can see, the game looks absolutely nothing like the original. It looks 100 percent like a modern game, and if you played the original, you know how crazy that is.

As you may know, the remake was first announced back at E3 2015, and since then, we haven’t seen or heard much from Square Enix about the project. Eventually, the publisher revealed that the remake will release in multiple parts so that the team didn’t have to cut any content. Further, the team also decided to add new content and adjust some character designs in order to strike a better balance between realism and stylization.

Final Fantasy VII is in development for PS4 and, at the moment, only the PS4. It’s unclear if other ports are planned, but Square Enix has yet to say anything about a PC, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch version. Below, you can read more about the original, courtesy of an official story pitch from Square Enix:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming remake, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does the remake look?

