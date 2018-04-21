Final Fantasy VII Remake Devs Talk Development and How It Will Blow Expectations Away

The Final Fantasy VII remake … something that’s becoming a myth to many gamers as we await seeing a familiar favourite with modern-day graphics. Though development has been under tight lip, Square Enix did recently open up a little bit about the philosophy behind the title and how it will most certainly be worth the wait.

The most recent look inside this remake’s journey comes from a Battle Planner career posting, and it’s almost better than any of the hype marketing that they’ve done thus far. The job posting in question shares that we aren’t looking at a few minor tweaks and simple adjustements, we’re looking at a complete overhaul on scale with a new title entirely.

The “new creation” “exceeds the original” Final Fantasy VII will a full-scale revamp from what fans originally remembered. The downside to this listing is that some of the mentions in the listing hint that this is still very early in its development stages, which means we have a long time yet before we see this loaded up on this generation. This also seems to provide some backing to various reports stating that development has been delayed, and even halted, at times – causing the release date to appear further and further away.

Additionally, Level Planners Yuri Hioki and Yui Sawada were also mentioned in the listing, having shared their own glowing praise for their progress and how much of a “pleasure” it’s been to work on such a project that pays incredible attention to detail. The passion was clearly seen, though the impatiences of fans has been mounting. The team behind the latest overhaul have been very, very mum about this undertaking since its grand announcement, much to fan displeasure, though we are hoping for something a little more concrete at this year’s E3.

With Kingdom Hearts III also in the works, it’s understandable that the Square Enix crew, as well as Tetsyua Nomura, both have their hands full. Still, if numerous delays and steady progress mean a near-perfect final result, we are willing to wait to see this payoff. With FFVII being held as one of the greatest installments in the series, we’re glad to see that it will be worth the wait.

(Source: Ecareer via DualShockers)