Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Release Date Confirmed

With the confirmation last month for when Final Fantasy VII would be making its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox fans were wondering if that date would apply to them since it was a Nintendo-focused announcement. Now Microsoft has confirmed when the beloved blast from the past (no, it’s not the remake) would be coming, and it’s just this month!

Thanks to an updated listing over on the Microsoft Store, Xbox One players will be able to face off against Sephiroth once more on March 26. Given that this is the same date the Switch version is launching, it’s not surprising but still nice to have the confirmation.

With all of the excitement it’s almost enough to forget that we still don’t have any news on the Final Fantasy VII remake yet, though at least Kingdom Hearts III is a wrap so the creative team can put their focus wholeheartedly into that highly anticipated remake.

As for the remake, we still don’t have any idea when that’s supposed to finally making its debut though there have been a lot of hopeful rumors circulating that a date will be set this year. According to recent Square Enix talks, some are even speculating that it could arrive this year – though that’s highly doubtful given the previous development update from the team.

You can read more about that right here, as well as our Game Hub for the remake to catch up on all of the latest and greatest things happening in the world of Final Fantasy.