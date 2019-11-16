Classic Final Fantasy Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

There’s good news this week for anyone that’s been wanting to play classic Final Fantasy titles like Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, and more on their Xbox One. Rather than having to pay for each individual game, interested folks will be able to play all of them for one subscription price when they — and more — come to Xbox Game Pass in 2020.

The reveal that several classic Final Fantasy titles would be coming to Xbox Game Pass occurred during this week’s X019 event from Xbox. The Final Fantasy games weren’t the only announced upcoming addition to the service, however. A whole slew of new games are set to be added, and the nine Final Fantasy games coming to the service are just the tip of the iceberg.

At #X019 in London, #FinalFantasy Brand Manager Shinji Hashimoto has just announced that NINE titles are joining #Xbox Game Pass!#FinalFantasy VII, VIII Remastered, IX, X|X-2 HD Remaster, XII THE ZODIAC AGE, the XIII series and XV will be added sequentially, starting in 2020! pic.twitter.com/8ANk0rFudJ — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) November 14, 2019

When, exactly, the Final Fantasy titles mentioned above will actually be joining the service in 2020 is anyone’s guess at this point, but the fact remains that they are locked in for inclusion. Plus, it’s not like you need nine different Final Fantasy games to play through right this moment, and it might even make the most sense to release them in chunks rather than all at once.

For the curious, here’s the full listing of Xbox Game Pass stuff that was announced at X019:

Available Now

Console Age of Wonders: Planetfall The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game Rage 2 Remnant: From the Ashes The Talos Prinicple Tracks: The Train Set Game

PC Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Hearts of Iron IV The Talos Prinicple Tracks: The Train Set Game



Coming This Holiday:

Console Darksiders III The Escapists 2 Halo: Reach Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 My Friend Pedro The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Vambrace: Cold Soul

PC Darksiders III The Escapists 2 Halo: Reach My Friend Pedro The Red Strings Club Vambrace: Cold Soul



Coming In 2020:

Console Bleeding Edge Carrion Cyber Shadow Double Edge Heroes The Dreams Elsewhere Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XIII-2 Final Fantasy XV Grounded Haven LevelHead Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Minecraft Dungeons Ori and the Will of the Wisp Phogs The Red Lantern SkateBIRD Streets of Rage IV Supraland Tekken 7 Tell Me Why Touhou Luna Nights Wasteland 3 Yakuza 0 Yakuza: Kiwami Yakuza: Kiwami 2

PC Bleeding Edge Carrion Cyber Shadow Double Edge Heroes The Dreams Elsewhere Edge of Eternity Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XIII-2 Final Fantasy XV Flight Simulator Grounded Haven LevelHead Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Minecraft Dungeons Ori and the Will of the Wisp Phogs SkateBIRD Streets of Rage IV Tell Me Why Touhou Luna Nights Wasteland 3 Yakuza 0 Yakuza: Kiwami Yakuza: Kiwami 2



Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 a month. As of right now, however, the first three months are available for $1 for a limited time, and it comes bundled with one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium. You can read up more about those on the Xbox website right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.